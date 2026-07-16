Election authorities in North Chungcheong Province completed a recount of the Chungju mayoral election on Wednesday, slightly narrowing the gap between the top two vote-getters without overturning Mayor Lee Dong-seok's win.

The local division of the National Election Commission announced that of some 108,000 ballots, Lee of the main opposition People Power Party won with 52,961 votes. His opponent Maeng Jeong-seop of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea had 52,839 votes.

The previous result showed that the gap was 124 votes, which changed to 122 votes in the recount. One of the ballots for Maeng was mistakenly counted as for Lee.

NEC officials said the difference can be chalked up to conventional human error and is insignificant.

The recount was conducted after Maeng challenged the results. He was projected to win throughout most of the vote counting, and even gave a victory speech before his lead vanished at the last moment.

He requested a recount when he learned that over 2,000 ballots were ruled invalid.

During Wednesday's recount, he caused a disturbance by shouting and demanding the release of the surveillance footage of the vote.

The race was one of the closest in the June 3 local elections.