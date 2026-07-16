BTS will release the music video for “Normal,” a B-side from the group’s fifth LP. “Arirang,” exclusively on Spotify on Friday, Big Hit Music announced Thursday.

The music video will be unveiled at 1 p.m., alongside three new versions of the song, including a Korean-language version that was first revealed during the group’s concert in Busan and an instrumental version.

Ahead of the release, BTS surprised fans by dropping a teaser for the music video on Hybe Labels’ YouTube channel on Wednesday night.

Set in a restroom, the teaser shows the seven members standing side by side at urinals. According to Big Hit Music, the setting is meant to offer “a glimpse of the group’s unfiltered and everyday side, contrasting with their polished stage personas."

The teaser also revealed the source behind a set of advertisements published in US newspapers, including The San Francisco Chronicle and The New York Post. Styled to resemble newspaper headlines, the advertisements featured the phrase, “Some have questioned whether the situation was entirely normal,” alongside a still image that has now been confirmed as a scene from the upcoming music video.

“Normal” is an alternative pop track that reflects the members’ everyday lives and thoughts. The song debuted at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated April 4 after its release and was praised for its understated yet powerful vocal delivery and conversational-style sing-rapping.

Meanwhile, “Arirang” continues to perform well on the Billboard charts. After spending three consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200, the album ranked No. 25 on the latest chart dated July 18. The lead single “Swim” also extended its run on the Hot 100 chart to 16 consecutive weeks, ranking No. 84.