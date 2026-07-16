South Korean police on Thursday revealed the identity of a murder suspect Jeong Jae-hwan, who is charged with stabbing his friend to death at his home earlier this month.

The Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency will keep the 24-year-old's mugshot on its website until Aug. 18, following a deliberation committee's decision on July 10. The committee decided to release Jeong's identity due to the cruelty and severity of the crime, the presence of sufficient evidence in the murder investigation, and the public interest to prevent similar crimes.

Jeong is believed to have killed the victim at his apartment in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, at around 4 a.m. on July 4. He then roamed the streets naked and covered in blood, stealing a carton of milk and running from the police.

He was captured after returning to the crime scene.

A controversy broke out when it was found that the police encountered the suspect shortly after the crime, but failed to apprehend him. Officials said that the dispatched officers were not aware that they were dealing with a murder case.

The police investigation found that Jeong was enraged by the victim mentioning his history of dating violence while the two were drinking together. The victim sought help from another friend through a video call, and the friend filed a report to the police. Another mutual friend of the suspect and the victim was present at the crime scene.

Jeong told police that he did not remember the details of the incident, saying he was drunk at the time.

The victim's family had asked to add a charge of bodily harm, but the police declined.