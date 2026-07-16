E-commerce giant Coupang spent $250,000 lobbying the White House, the House of Representatives and the Office of the US Trade Representative during the second quarter of the year through a firm with close ties to US President Donald Trump, a lobbying disclosure report showed Wednesday.

On the Senate website for Lobbying Disclosure Act reports, Ballard Partners, a Trump-linked lobbying firm, has filed a report showing that it had received the money for lobbying activities for its client, Coupang, during the reporting period from April 1 to June 30.

The lobbying activities came as a House Judiciary Committee report and a White House official recently criticized South Korea's regulatory probes into Coupang's massive data leak in the Asian country as "discriminatory" amid Seoul's efforts to ensure that the Coupang issue would not undermine alliance cooperation.

The report stated that Ballard Partners conducted the activities concerning issues related to US export promotion, international economic policy and investment flows, as well as efforts to strengthen commercial ties between the United States and allies, including South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Britain, and the European Union.

Founded by Brian Ballard, an influential lobbyist, the Florida-headquartered Ballard Partners is known for its close ties to Trump. It had reportedly employed former Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

On July 1, the House Judiciary Committee issued an interim staff report, accusing South Korea of "discriminatory attacks" on Coupang and other American companies, claiming the Asian country's treatment of them violates last year's bilateral trade deal.

Later, a White House official said that Coupang is being "singled out" by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's administration, expressing concern over what Washington called "discriminatory" targeting of the US-listed firm.

South Korea's foreign ministry has expressed regret over the House committee report, saying it appears to reflect Coupang's claims in a "one-sided" manner and fails to include Seoul's position and the "factual information" it has offered to the committee. (Yonhap)