Lotte Group, Korea’s sixth largest conglomerate by total asset value, doubled down on profit-focused management for sustainable growth through a conglomerate-wide meeting in Seoul on Wednesday.

According to Lotte, it held its half-yearly value creation meeting at the Lotte World Tower, where some 80 top executives from Lotte affiliates including Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin gathered to discuss business principles for the second half of the year as well as the conglomerate’s mid- to long-term strategies.

Doug Stephens, a Canadian retail industry futurist and business adviser, opened the meeting with a lecture on the changing trends and insights of artificial intelligence and the global market. It marked the first time Lotte invited an external speaker to the meeting.

Later, the CEOs of Lotte Holdings shared the conglomerate’s management and financial strategies for the second half. The CEOs of key Lotte affiliates in the food, retail, chemical and hotel sectors presented ways to bolster their competitive edge by focusing on their key businesses.

Before the meeting, Lotte showcased the current status of its AI transformation efforts as the conglomerate pushes for the use of AI technology in the workplace. The showcase included 10 AI agents developed for administrative work, price monitoring, demand prediction and analysis of global market forecasts.