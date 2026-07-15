The Japan Football Association has reportedly chosen Japan Under-21 coach Go Oiwa as the successor to Hajime Moriyasu, whose contract is expected to be extended through next year's AFC Asian Cup, according to Sponichi Annex.

Oiwa is expected to continue leading Japan's Olympic team while taking over the senior national team during the FIFA international window in March, upholding the JFA's policy of appointing Japanese coaches.

The report said Moriyasu's unusual six-month contract extension was designed to pave the way for Oiwa's promotion. JFA officials reportedly determined that, beginning in March 2027, Oiwa will be able to oversee both the senior and Olympic teams despite the latter's Olympic qualifying campaign.

Oiwa enhanced his reputation by leading Japan to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics without using overage players and winning this year's AFC U-23 Asian Cup with a U-21 squad. Japan also dominated South Korea's U-23 team during the tournament.

The JFA reportedly considered a foreign coach but opted to stay with a Japanese manager because of the high cost and a desire to maintain continuity in the team's playing philosophy. Oiwa is also said to have a strong relationship with Moriyasu, fueling expectations of a smooth transition.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)