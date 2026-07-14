South Korea's Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha will temporarily return home this week for consultations with government ministries on a range of bilateral issues, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, amid recent tensions over Washington's criticism of Seoul's handling of e-commerce giant Coupang.

Kang will stay in Seoul from Wednesday through Sunday at the instruction of Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, holding consultations with relevant government agencies on South Korea-US relations, according to the ministry.

During a regular briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il described the visit as "a very timely and useful opportunity" to deepen communication and cooperation between Seoul and Washington and explore ways to further advance bilateral relations.

Kang is scheduled to report to Cho and meet with officials at Cheong Wa Dae and other relevant ministries, Park said.

"The foreign minister has regularly communicated directly with ambassadors stationed abroad to hear their on-the-ground assessments of bilateral relations," Park said. "The main purpose is to listen to ambassadors' candid views and recommendations on ways to develop bilateral ties."

The consultations are expected to cover a broad range of pending bilateral issues, including follow-up measures related to the trade, investment and security commitments outlined in the joint fact sheet released after President Lee Jae Myung's summit with US President Donald Trump in October 2025.

They are also expected to include discussions on security initiatives outlined in the agreement, including follow-up steps related to South Korea's nuclear-powered submarine program and expanded bilateral cooperation on civilian nuclear fuel-cycle capabilities.

Another issue likely to be discussed is Seoul's response to concerns raised in Washington over the government's handling of Coupang and implementation of the revised Information and Communications Network Act.

The Coupang issue emerged as a source of friction after the US House Judiciary Committee released an interim staff report titled “Closed for Competition: South Korea’s Discriminatory Attacks on American-Owned Businesses,” alleging discriminatory treatment of US-owned companies and describing Coupang as a consistent target of the South Korean government.

A White House official subsequently said the administration was “deeply concerned with the ROK government’s discriminatory targeting of US technology companies,” adding that Coupang was being “singled out by the Lee government.” ROK refers to the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

The US State Department has separately expressed “significant concerns” that the revised Information and Communications Network Act, which took effect July 7, “could enable excessive content regulation and undermine free speech,” while urging Seoul not to impose “disproportionate burdens” on US companies.

Asked whether Kang's visit was intended to address the Coupang issue, Park dodged a direct answer and said Seoul and Washington have maintained close communication on "various issues of mutual interest, including the Coupang issue."

"We believe Ambassador Kang's return will provide a good opportunity to further deepen communication and consultations and discuss various possible approaches," he said.

Kang is also expected to exchange views with government officials on trade issues, including preparations for potential changes to US tariff rates after the expiration of the current 10 percent import tariff imposed under Section 122 of the US Trade Act on July 24 (US time).

Officials are also expected to discuss follow-up measures related to bilateral security cooperation, including the implementation of commitments outlined in last year's joint fact sheet, as well as the wartime operational control transfer.

A foreign ministry official rejected suggestions that Kang's return reflected unusual strains in the alliance.

"This is not about calling the ambassador back at a particular moment," the official told reporters in a closed-door briefing. "Rather, it is an opportunity for headquarters and our envoy on the ground to put their heads together on a broad range of issues concerning South Korea-US relations."