Officers face criticism over initial response to Gyeongsan murder case

Surveillance video released Monday showed police coming within about 2 meters of a naked, blood-covered murder suspect in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, but failing to detain him.

The 24-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing a friend while they were drinking at the victim’s home on July 4.

The video shows the suspect approaching a patrol car at about 4:20 a.m. after leaving the crime scene. The car backed toward him, but the officers did not appear to get out.

The suspect waved toward the patrol car before running away. He and the officers remained within close range for more than 25 seconds, according to the footage.

The video has prompted criticism of the police response. The suspect remained at large before returning to the crime scene, where the victim’s friends reportedly restrained him.

Police said the officers did not know at the time that they were dealing with a murder suspect.

They said the initial report concerned a naked, blood-covered man who had taken milk from a convenience store without paying. The officers ordered him to stop, but he fled, police said.

The officers then followed bloodstains in an attempt to track him. Police said they learned of the killing only after the victim’s friends separately reported it.

Accounts from police and the victim’s family differ over when officers took the suspect into custody.

Nam Eon-ho, a lawyer representing the victim’s family, said the delay may have allowed the suspect to destroy evidence or conceal the crime.

One of the victim’s friends alleged that the suspect returned to the home to retrieve an expensive watch and 20 million won ($13,400) in cash, which he asked the friend to give to his mother. The friend also alleged that the suspect disturbed the crime scene by lying in the victim’s blood.

The suspect was formally arrested on a murder charge on July 7. Authorities later decided to disclose his identity and booking photo.

Police said he has declined to explain his motive.

The case drew public attention after reports that the victim tried to seek help through a video call during the attack.

The suspect allegedly took the phone and said, “Aren’t I cute?”