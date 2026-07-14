South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-hwa, who is set to leave the country after completing his three-year term, recently received one of the Philippine government's highest diplomatic decorations awarded to foreign nationals, the Korean community in the Philippines said Tuesday.

According to the Korean community, including the United Korean Community Association in the Philippines headed by Yoon Man-young, Lee paid a farewell call on Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 9, during which Marcos conferred on him the Order of Sikatuna, the Philippines' national order of diplomatic merit, with the rank of Datu (Grand Cross, Gold Distinction).

The Korean community organizations also presented Lee with plaques of appreciation in recognition of his contributions. The UKCA held a farewell dinner for Lee on July 6.

A member of the Korean community said Lee was recognized for his significant contributions to strengthening diplomatic cooperation and friendship between South Korea and the Philippines, particularly in the process of elevating bilateral ties to a strategic partnership during his tenure.

The source also noted that Lee had worked persistently to resolve the October 2016 kidnapping and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo by serving Philippine police officers, maintaining close communication with local authorities to secure the mastermind's final conviction and subsequent arrest after he fled, while also helping bring about the creation of a memorial park.

Yoon Man-young, president of the UKCA, said Lee had been a steadfast supporter not only in promoting friendship and cooperation between South Korea and the Philippines but also in protecting the rights and safety of the Korean community.

Meanwhile, around December this year, marking the 10th anniversary of the Jee case, a small memorial park and monument are expected to be established inside the headquarters of the Philippine National Police in Manila, where the crime occurred.