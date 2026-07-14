Boy group Idntt expanded its lineup on Monday with the debut of its third unit, Itsnotover, and the release of the unit's first album of the same name.

The debut expands Idntt's active roster to 20 members and is another step toward the group's planned 24-member lineup.

The group’s rollout has followed an unconventional path, beginning with hip-hop unit Unevermet in August 2025 and EDM-leaning Yesweare in January. Although Itsnotover had originally been expected to complete Idntt's debut as a full group, four members have yet to be revealed, leaving the group short of its intended lineup.

Speaking at a showcase in Seoul ahead of the album’s release, member Eunsung suggested the decision was intentional.

“Just like our unit name, we wanted fans to feel that there’s always something more to look forward to,” he said. “Our story isn’t over yet.”

The album “Itsnotover” both introduces the group’s newest unit and expands the narrative established through Idntt’s earlier releases. Whereas Unevermet explored the excitement of unexpected connections and Yesweare celebrated youthful confidence, Itsnotover focuses on the fearless spirit and determination of youth.

Musically, the new unit also broadens Idntt’s musical spectrum. While Unevermet centered on hip-hop and Yesweare explored house and EDM sounds, Itsnotover leans toward an alternative K-pop style while still drawing from hip-hop and EDM influences.

“Now that we’ve returned as 20 members, we are aiming to show our own identity through dynamic music that incorporates hip-hop, trap and EDM,” Hwanhee said.

The lead track, “Kids Return,” carries the message that the group’s members return stronger after joining forces, with a street hip-hop influence that “best represents Idntt’s hip-hop identity,” according to Dohun.

The album also includes the track “It’s Not Over,” sung only by the Itsnotover unit members, which the unit described as the song that best reflects its character.

“It has a refreshing transparent atmosphere that best captures the emotions of youth,” Eunchan said.

The five members making their debut through Itsnotover — Giwoong, Jooheon, Gyungho, Eunchan and Eunsung — described joining the group as finding pieces that naturally completed one another.

“When we first came together, I couldn’t clearly picture what kind of team we’d become,” Gyungho said. “But once the five of us started practicing together, I realized that each member had a different charm and those differences came together to create what makes Itsnotover unique. Joining this team was one of the best decisions I’ve made.”

Jooheon echoed the sentiment.

“Each of us is not a perfect individual, and we have our individual shortcomings, but together, we make up for one another,” he said. “That’s why I think we’re a perfect team.”

The expansion of members has also required the existing 15 members to adjust to smaller individual roles on stage. When asked whether the members felt disappointed, Jiwoon, who has been part of Idntt since last year, said the trade-off actually strengthened the group’s performances.

“My parts did become smaller, but now I have 19 members who support me behind every performance,” he said. “Instead of thinking about how I have fewer lines, I wanted to focus on making every moment I have stronger.”