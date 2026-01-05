15 of 24 members now revealed as 2nd unit Yesweare makes official debut

Idntt, the ambitious mega boy group project under Modhaus, took another major leap toward its full debut on Monday with the launch of its second unit, Yesweare.

Unveiled through a high-energy performance at Blue Square Sol Travel Hall in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, Yesweare were introduced as eight new members to the Idntt system. The unit joins the seven members of Unevermet, the project’s first unit that debuted in August 2025.

During Monday’s showcase, the 15 members of Idntt talked about the title track “Pretty Boy Swag” of its second EP, a song which highlights their collective synergy.

“‘Pretty Boy Swag’ is a dance track with a strong guitar bass and an upbeat tempo that’s not too slow and not too fast,” explained member Kim Ju-ho. “The lyrics read: ‘I’m confident, I know I’m cool,’ so it’s a track that shows off our charm and self-assurance.”

As Monday marked Yesweare’s official debut, the album also features the track “Yes We Are,” performed by the eight new members. According to the group, the song “emphasizes self-definition in the face of an uncertain future,” blending raw industrial dance sounds with Crunk&B and house influences.

With nine more members yet to be revealed, Idntt is gradually assembling into what will eventually be a 24-member group — one of the most ambitious endeavors in K-pop to date.

As part of such a rare configuration, the members expressed confidence that their strength lies in the diversity and presence that such a format can offer. Rather than seeing the scale as a challenge, they emphasized how each unit and individual contributes a unique color to the group’s expanding identity.

“Preparing the stage as a larger group was honestly a bit tricky at first,” said member Kim Dohun. “But once we came together as one, I realized how overwhelming and powerful it could be. I think our sense of impact and presence is what sets us apart.”

Member Lee Cheongmyeong echoed that Idntt’s biggest strength was its diversity.

“With so many different people coming together, we each bring our own individuality, and I believe that’s what shapes our identity as a team,” said Lee.

With Idntt’s third and final unit, Itsnotover, expected to debut later this year, the members shared that their goal is to grow into a group where each member’s individuality shines, while still presenting a united front as one team of 24.

“I think Idntt’s biggest strength lies in our freedom and individuality,” said member Hwang Eunsoo. “Each of us brings something different to the table, and I hope we can show those unique colors on stage through our own efforts.”

Idntt’s second mini album, “Yes We Are,” was released on all music platforms on Monday evening, featuring two unit-only and four full-group tracks.