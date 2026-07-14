Actor Park Bo-gum appears in "Begin to Hear Korea," the 2026 global tourism campaign film to be unveiled Wednesday by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization.

Park, serving as honorary ambassador for Korean tourism for a second consecutive year, takes on the role of a music director who travels the country with Danish musician Ki, collecting everyday sounds — subway announcements, the bustle of traditional markets, wind chimes hanging from hanok eaves — and weaving them into a single piece of music.

The film premieres Wednesday on the organization's YouTube channel VisitKorea, and will later be distributed through streaming platforms, smart TV channels and in-flight entertainment.

In October, KTO will host "Korea Sound Journey," a participatory program for about 100 foreign visitors featuring a sound walk through Seoul and a talk session with actor Park. Participants will be chosen by drawing from those who correctly answer a sound quiz on the VisitKorea channel.