“Vox populi, vox dei” is Latin for “the voice of the people is the voice of God.” While frequently used to praise the principles of democracy, this ancient saying was originally meant as a caution against the potential risk of conflating the will of the masses with that of the divine.

This ancient saying assumes a darker undertone when we reflect on the tragic passing of Korean actor Kim Sae-ron. Once celebrated for her precocious talent and charm, Kim’s life took a drastic turn following a DUI incident. Caught in the unforgiving lens of public scrutiny, she became the target of online hate and disparaging media articles. The backlash was swift and severe, portraying a darker facet of our times: the towering power of collective judgment, capable of elevating individuals to stardom or casting them into despair.

While driving under the influence is undeniably a serious offense that endangers lives, it raises another question: Does the punishment fit the crime, particularly when meted out by the public? In South Korea, where the entertainment industry is tightly interwoven with national identity, the fall from grace can be precipitous as it is swift. This harsh reality beckons us to consider whether there is room for redemption. Can a society focused on perfection and punitive retaliation also find the capacity for forgiveness, allowing those who have erred to genuinely seek redemption?

As industry insiders, we revel in the successes of top stars yet swiftly abandon those labeled “radioactive.” This practice elicits a somber ethical question: are we justified in dismissing these individuals under the guise of “just business"? The entertainment industry, while driven by profits and image, is also a community. The frequent ostracism faced by our own, and the subsequent human cost, should make us question whether our moral compass is swayed too heavily by public opinion and profitability. And let us not forget that rehabilitation has not only proven morally right but also good for business, as many of today’s stars have thrived after being afforded a second chance.

They say heavy is the crown, but no one says how tightly it pulls. While Kim Sae-ron faced relentless condemnation in life, curiously, her tragic demise has prompted a retrospective celebration of her work. I wonder: Why does death soften the very criticisms that followed her until the very end? This selective memory highlights a hypocrisy. We often reserve forgiveness until it’s too late, choosing to erase harsh judgments posthumously as if death is the only balm. This unsettling practice is all too common in Korea’s entertainment industry. Are we more interested in the spectacle of downfall than the complexities of human redemption?

As we reflect on another sorrowful chapter marked by the loss of a talented member, it is imperative that we, both as members of the vox populi and the creative community at large, pause for self-reflection. Each time we lose a talent prematurely, it compels us to ask what part we share in that loss.

The echo of public discourse and the shadows within our industry halls hold power over lives in ways we must continually reassess. Perhaps now is the time to genuinely explore whether there is room for grace in our judgments. Let us honor those we’ve lost by showing compassion to those who remain.

Thomas Suh is a producer and screenwriter exploring the people, ideas, and stories that shape storytelling and culture. "Room Tone," the title of his column series refers to the ambient sound of a space in which filming takes place. He can be reached at tommysuh@me.com — Ed.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services. -- Ed.