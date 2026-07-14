The price gap between preparing samgyetang at home and eating it at a restaurant has widened ahead of the summer season, with dining out costing nearly twice as much as home cooking.

According to Korea Price Information, the cost of samgyetang ingredients for a family of four came to 35,260 won ($25.60), or about 8,800 won per person. That was down 2.8 percent from a year earlier but up 12.5 percent from 2022. The year-on-year decline was largely due to lower glutinous rice prices.

By comparison, samgyetang at restaurants in the Seoul metropolitan area typically costs 17,000 won-18,000 won per person, while some specialty restaurants charge more than 20,000 won. Higher labor, rent, utility and distribution costs have continued to drive up restaurant prices.

Preparing samgyetang at home remains the more economical option for consumers. Ready-to-cook meal kits, typically priced between 5,000 won and 9,000 won per serving, also offer a more affordable alternative to dining out.