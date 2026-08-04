The Korea Baseball Organization continues to draw record crowds, with the leaguewide average stadium occupancy rate reaching 86.7 percent through July 25, up from 82.2 percent last season. Average attendance rose to 17,996 fans per game from 17,101.

At the current pace, total attendance is projected to reach around 12.96 million all combined, putting the league on track for a third consecutive season with more than 10 million spectators and within reach of 13 million for the first time.

The Hanwha Eagles lead the league with a 98.2 percent seat occupancy rate, followed by the Samsung Lions at 97.1 percent and the LG Twins at 96.7 percent.

Among the biggest improvers, the Kia Tigers saw their occupancy rate rise to 87.4 percent from 74.2 percent last season, while the NC Dinos climbed to 69.2 percent from 58.6 percent. The Doosan Bears also recorded an increase to 89 percent, drawing an average of more than 21,000 fans per game.