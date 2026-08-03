Eco-friendly vehicles accounted for half of new car registrations in South Korea in the first half of this year, driven by a sharp increase in electric vehicle sales, an auto market tracker said.

It marked the first time eco-friendly vehicles accounted for more than half of new car registrations in the January-June period, according to the CarIsYou Data Research Center, which cited government data.

In the first six months of the year, registrations of eco-friendly vehicles — including battery electric, gasoline hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell models — totaled 429,163 units, accounting for 50.4 percent of the 851,833 newly registered vehicles, the data showed.

The share of eco-friendly vehicles has risen steadily from 9.1 percent in 2020 to 25.5 percent in 2023 and 38.5 percent in 2025. (Yonhap)