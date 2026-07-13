South Korea ranked sixth among 38 countries in the OECD’s latest Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions, its highest ranking to date.

Public trust in the central government rose to 51.03 percent, up nearly 14 percentage points from 37.15 percent in the previous survey and well above the OECD average of 40.13 percent.

Switzerland, Iceland and Norway topped the rankings.

South Korea also ranked fifth in satisfaction with administrative services (79 percent) and health care (74 percent), while placing third in the share of respondents who said public input influences policymaking (43 percent).

However, the country ranked 23rd in both trust in the government’s handling of personal data (47 percent) and satisfaction with the education system (51 percent), highlighting areas for improvement.