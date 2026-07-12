A woman has been handed a one-year prison term for stalking her ex-boyfriend, court officials said Saturday, through various means such as transferring 1 won ($0.0006) to the victim multiple times to grab his attention.

The Hongseong branch of the Daejeon District Court convicted the defendant of stalking her ex between January and March 1. She contacted the victim 284 times, through texts and money transfers that let users send short messages. She also made food deliveries to his home and left letters there, against the victim's wishes.

On the victim's request, the court gave a restraining order against the defendant on March 30. This was a provisional measure against stalkers, as stipulated in Article 9 of the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking.

Despite the court order, the woman went to the victim's home the very next day. She was caught by the police and has been placed under physical detention since.

"It appears that the victim suffered significant mental pain and fear due to the defendant's repeated and persistent acts of crime. There is no choice but to sentence a jail term, as the victim is requesting strict punishment," the court said in its ruling.