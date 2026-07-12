From romances to corporate banking storylines, financial institutions are embracing entertainment to connect with millennials and Gen Z

Banks in South Korea are turning to K-dramas and reality shows as a new way to reach younger consumers, and the unconventional marketing strategy has drawn millions of views online.

KB Kookmin Bank recently launched a four-part K-drama series on its official YouTube channel titled "K-Industry Begins" (translated). The series stars Kim Nam-gil ("The Fiery Priest," "Trigger") as Kim Young-jin, a deputy general manager at the bank who travels to help businesses and individuals navigate financial challenges.

The heartwarming series follows the protagonist as he builds relationships with clients and supports their growth. Financial products and corporate banking services are woven into the narrative through Kim's interactions with clients, subtly advertising the bank's offerings while helping viewers better understand complex financial concepts.

Each episode runs about 15 minutes. The first episode, released on June 26, had garnered around 1.4 million views as of Sunday. Three episodes have been released so far, with new episodes uploaded every Friday.

Other financial institutions have adopted similar content-driven marketing strategies.

Woori Card, the credit card arm of Woori Financial Group, recently launched a dating reality show titled "Starting Today, Woori" (translated) on its official YouTube channel in June.

The series follows employees from across the financial group as they live together in a shared house and search for romance with one another. The four-episode series concluded on Wednesday.

Produced in the style of the popular dating program "I'm Solo," the show includes familiar reality-TV elements such as contestants guessing one another's ages and jobs within the financial group — ranging from corporate banking to mobile app planning and operations. Throughout the series, Woori Card's products are subtly incorporated into the storyline, such as a contestant receiving a discount when ordering food delivery with the company's card.

The growing trend reflects banks' efforts to shed the industry's traditionally conservative image and connect with younger consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z, who represent a key target audience.

Some institutions are also expanding from traditional long-form productions and traversing into short-form content to better reach consumers in their 20s and 30s, who are more accustomed to consuming bite-sized videos.

A notable example is "Half and Half House" (translated) by KB Kookmin Bank. The short-form drama follows a young couple as they navigate the risks of rental fraud while signing a jeonse, Korea's lump-sum deposit housing rental system. The series premiered on YouTube last year, amassing more than 1 million cumulative views during its run.