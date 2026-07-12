A government petition is calling for stronger measures to protect children from exposure to inappropriate content via in-flight entertainment.

"Even if I tried not to watch it, the violent and lewd movie drew my attention, and I had no choice but to see the scenes," the petitioner, who said they were in middle school, wrote on the Petition 24 website operated by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

They said their sister, in the fourth grade of the elementary school, was also exposed to the scenes.

"I'm proposing a mandatory measures that will prevent other passengers from seeing content that is over certain viewing ratings, such as privacy screens on the monitors attached to the seats," the petitioner wrote.

They pointed out that the Child Welfare Act and Youth Protection Act both require children and teens to be protected from harmful content.

It is unclear what movie the petitioner was referring to.

Both Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, the two largest carriers in Korea, do not play content rated for viewers 19 or above. Airlines also typically use versions of films in which the most graphic scenes have been cut or altered.

In 2020, both airlines removed from their playlists the highly-acclaimed film "Parasite," rated for viewers 15 and above, due to some violent and sexual scenes.