ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — President Lee Jae Myung received a revolver and ammunition as a gift from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during last week's NATO summit, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

"The firearm gift was approved for entry into (South Korea) following consultations among Cheong Wa Dae, the Foreign Ministry and the National Police Agency," a Cheong Wa Dae official said on condition of anonymity Friday.

"The firearm will be safely transferred to the Presidential Archives under the management of the Presidential Security Service."

Other leaders who attended the summit also received identical gifts engraved with their names.

Images released by the office of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda appeared to show a Gumusay .357 Magnum revolver, a rare six-shooter manufactured by Turkish state-owned arms maker MKE in the 1990s.