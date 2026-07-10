Hanwha Qcells, energy subsidiary of Hanwha Solutions, said Friday it would oversee the engineering and construction of one of the largest renewable energy complexes in the US, as it accelerates its expansion in the market.

The company said it would handle the engineering, procurement and construction, or EPC, work for all projects within the Atlas Energy Park in La Paz County, Arizona.

The Atlas Energy Park will consist of 14 solar and energy storage projects across a combined site of 63.66 square kilometers, an area about 22 times the size of Seoul’s Yeouido district. Qcells described it as the largest renewable energy complex built in the US.

By 2028, the energy complex will have 2.8 gigawatts of solar power capacity and 5.7 gigawatt-hours of energy storage capacity. Hanwha Qcells will also supply all solar modules used in the projects.

The project is seen as Qcell’s effort to transform itself from a solar panel manufacturer into an integrated energy company capable of developing, building and selling renewable energy infrastructure.

In May, the company completed the sale of two solar power plants in the Atlas Energy Park, with a combined capacity of 357 megawatts. Qcells had managed the projects from their early development stage through EPC and said the transactions demonstrated its capabilities in project development and execution.

“The Atlas Energy Park is a landmark project that once again demonstrates Qcells’ EPC capabilities, US supply chain and integrated business expertise spanning development, construction and asset sales,” said Chris Hodrick, CEO and president of Qcells’ EPC business.

“We will continue to increase customer value and strengthen our competitiveness through integrated solar and energy storage solutions while helping drive the growth of the North American renewable energy market.”

Qcells has been accelerating the expansion of its solar and energy storage business in the US, supported by its domestic manufacturing base and growing network of project partners.

The company operates Solar Hub, an integrated solar manufacturing complex in Georgia, giving it access to a stable domestic supply of solar modules. It has also established a US-based procurement network for energy storage equipment.

Qcells recently secured a contract with renewable energy developer Zelestra Energy to supply solar modules and provide EPC services for a project that will deliver renewable electricity to Meta.

The company has also signed an agreement with LG Energy Solution for the supply of 4.8 gigawatt-hours of energy storage batteries by October. The batteries will be installed at the Atlas Energy Park.