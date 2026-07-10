Empty cabin derails during operation, hits two passenger cabins carrying five people; no major injuries reported

An empty cabin on a Ferris wheel at an amusement park in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, detached during operation on Thursday and struck passenger cabins carrying five people, authorities said Friday. No major injuries were reported.

The accident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the Time Rider Ferris wheel at Gyeongju World, according to the Gyeongju city government. Standing 51 meters tall and taking about 12 minutes to complete a full rotation, the ride differs from conventional Ferris wheels, whose cabins are fixed to the wheel, as its cabins move along a track. The ride was installed in June last year.

Officials said the empty cabin came off the track just before reaching the boarding platform and collided with two cabins before hitting the ground. Passengers in the affected cabins — four elementary school students and a woman in her 40s — were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

Gyeongju World suspended the ride's operation following the accident and began a safety inspection.

The city government said it had recommended that the operator conduct a thorough inspection and strengthen safety management to prevent similar accidents.

The accident, however, is unlikely to result in administrative sanctions under the Tourism Promotion Act, officials said. The law allows penalties only when an amusement ride malfunctions for more than 30 minutes or causes injuries.

Local police also said the incident did not warrant a criminal investigation, as no injuries occurred that would potentially constitute professional negligence resulting in bodily harm.