Nobel Prize-winning author Han Kang's children's story "The Box of Tears" has been adapted into an original choral music theater production.

The National Chorus of Korea said Thursday it will present the work at its annual Liberation Day commemorative concert on Aug. 14 at the Seoul Arts Center.

"The Box of Tears" centers on a child who cries over things that ordinary people in the village cannot understand. The child sets off with a mysterious man who collects tears in a box and meets an elderly man who has never cried in his life.

The chorus said the production captures Han's delicate, poetic language and her quiet exploration of the human condition through choral music as it follows people who have lost, or are unable to express, their emotions and gradually rediscover their own voices.

Composer and lyricist Park Chun-hwi, who created the music for the production, has worked in both musicals and theater. He has also adapted Korean novels for the stage, including Cheon Seon-ran's "A Thousand Blues," which was produced by the Seoul Performing Arts Company.