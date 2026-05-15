The Nobel Prize-winning writer Han Kang will give a reading from her latest work at the Kammermusiksaal (Chamber Music Hall) with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra in teh German capital in September.

The orchestra said Han will appear Sept. 7 as the inaugural guest of its new Satzwechsel series, which will be held in collaboration with the International Literature Festival Berlin in Germany.

The Satzwechsel series will invite renowned authors to the Kammermusiksaal three times each season to read from their latest works and discuss their writing. Members of the Berlin Philharmonic will perform chamber works that echo and extend the themes of the texts.

"Literature, like music, reflects the world and our lives," the orchestra said on its website. "With our new series, Satzwechsel, we place the two in dialogue."

Tickets will go on sale on June 7, with presales beginning June 6.