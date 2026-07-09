A Korean study has found no significant link between egg consumption and the risk of developing diabetes among Koreans, adding to an ongoing debate over whether eating eggs regularly can affect metabolic health.

Researchers from Kangbuk Samsung Hospital followed 91,005 Korean adults who received regular health checkups at the hospital for a median of 6.9 years to examine whether egg consumption was associated with new-onset diabetes mellitus.

Participants were divided into six groups based on how often they ate eggs: less than one egg a week, one to two eggs a week, three to six eggs a week, one egg a day, one to two eggs a day, and three or more eggs a day.

Researchers compared the diabetes risk of those who ate less than one egg a week with the other groups and found no notable increase in the risk linked to higher egg consumption.

The results were similar across subgroups divided by sex and age, with participants grouped into those aged 45 or younger and those older than 45.

A daily increase in egg consumption was only marginally associated with a higher diabetes risk among men and younger participants. But the study said the magnitude of the association was “very modest” and did not point to a significant overall link.

The researchers concluded that egg consumption appears to have little association with the risk of new-onset diabetes among Korean adults.

The findings come amid years of debate over whether high egg consumption can increase the risk of diabetes. The American Heart Association previously recommended numerical limits on egg intake, but removed such limits in 2019, shifting its focus to overall eating patterns instead.

Jung Ju-young, a gastroenterology professor who participated in the study, said Koreans tend to eat eggs as part of meals that include vegetables and other components of a traditional Korean diet, which is generally lower in fat and calories than some Western diets.

He said the findings suggest that eggs, when considered separately from broader dietary patterns, do not appear to raise diabetes risk among Koreans.

The study was published in a recent edition of the Yonsei Medical Journal.