Independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon on Thursday rejected People Power Party Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo’s court testimony that he had called People Power Party lawmakers to the party headquarters, not the National Assembly, on Dec. 3, 2024, when martial law was declared by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Speaking to reporters, Han accused Ahn of distorting facts, saying that “attempts should not be made to distort objective facts simply because time has passed.”

Ahn testified the previous day as a witness in the trial of Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho, who is accused of obstructing a vote to lift martial law. Choo was the floor leader of the People Power Party at the time of the martial law declaration.

Ahn said in court that he understood Han, then the People Power Party leader, to have been the first person to tell party lawmakers to assemble at party headquarters.

Han countered that Ahn appeared to be referring to a temporary move to the party headquarters at around 11 p.m., when the National Assembly had been cordoned off.

“According to Rep. Ahn’s own social media post, he arrived at the National Assembly around 12:10 a.m. but could not get in,” Han said. “It seems he is distorting what happened at 11 p.m. to fit the situation at midnight.”

Han said he would not comment on each of Ahn’s political moves, but added that he could not accept what he described as an attempt to distort the events of that night.

“This is not a personal matter, but a matter of history,” Han said. “I intend to respond firmly to any attempt to distort it.”

Han also warned of legal action against Choo Hyun-chul, the People Power Party’s foreign press spokesperson, over a Facebook post claiming that Han, while serving as party leader, had instructed lawmakers to gather at party headquarters, then sent only pro-Han lawmakers to the National Assembly to join the vote while portraying himself as a hero.

“It is unacceptable for someone using the title of spokesperson to spread conspiracy theories,” Han said. “We will have no choice but to take firm action.”