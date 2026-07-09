National Theater of Korea's annual summer festival runs through July 25

Rock meets pansori. Blues meets gugak. Street dance meets a centuries-old shamanic ritual.

That spirit of unlikely collaboration defines this year's Yeowoorak Festival, the National Theater of Korea's annual summer music festival, where traditional Korean music is paired with contemporary genres in an effort to blur the boundaries between them.

"Pop music. Gugak. Those are just labels," said veteran folk-rock singer-songwriter Kang San-eh, who performed during the festival's opening weekend alongside pansori singer Jeong Bo-gwon. "At its core, it's all music. We wanted artists to meet across genres without worrying about those boundaries."

Yeowoorak, short for "Here's Our Traditional Music" in Korean, has spent the past 15 years exploring how gugak can evolve through collaborations with artists from outside the traditional music scene. Since its debut in 2010, the festival has drawn roughly 88,000 attendees and maintained an average seat occupancy rate of about 90 percent, making it one of the National Theater's signature events.

This year's edition marks another first: a pop musician has been appointed artistic director. Lee Han-chul, frontman of the band Bulldog Mansion and the singer-songwriter behind hits including "Superstar," is leading the festival alongside music director Yoo Tae-pyung-yang, a celebrated pansori vocalist and former member of the National Changgeuk Company of Korea.

"When I was first offered the position, I felt a lot of pressure," Lee said at a recent press conference. "But after hosting programs on Gugak Broadcasting and releasing crossover projects, I came to appreciate the true charm of traditional Korean music. I wanted to share that experience with audiences."

"Even people who have always thought, 'I'd like to enjoy gugak, but I don't really know how,' will be able to enjoy this year's festival," he said.

Running through July 25, the festival is built around unexpected pairings. The opening weekend brought together Kang and Jeong for a performance billed as a meeting of rock and pansori. On Wednesday, singer-songwriter Sunwoo Jung-a and composer Chae Ji-hye presented "Song of Aspiration," weaving together gugak, pop and jazz.

On Thursday, waacking dancer Lip J, traditional performance troupe U-hee and DJ Park Dong-seok will stage "Play in a Dream," imagining a dreamlike gut where traditional percussion, electronic music and street dance converge. Gut is a traditional shamanic ritual performance.

"Waacking actually works incredibly well with gugak," Lip J said.

She likened the collaboration to Korea's popular drink trend known as "a-shot-chu" — iced tea topped with a shot of espresso.

"Just as adding espresso to iced tea creates an unexpectedly delicious combination, I realized that things that don't seem like they belong together can actually work beautifully."

The genre-crossing experiments continue over the coming weeks.

On Saturday, indie band Dongyang Gozupa and pansori singer Choi Ye-lim reinterpret the children's song "Herd of Crocodiles" as a progressive rock-inspired music theater piece exploring the anxieties of modern life.

The following day, 3SAN joins Seo Eui-chul Gadan for "Here Are Our MZs," while July 15 brings "Far Arirang: Gazes That Touch, Sounds That Draw," a music theater work by singer Hareem and traditional ensemble Guiim that follows a soldier sent to the battlefields of World War I.

On July 16, rock band Sangjaru and singer-songwriter Ahn Ye-eun invite audiences into the afterlife in "Four Is One," a theatrical meditation on life, death, memory and farewell.

American bluegrass meets pansori in Country GongBang and Jeong Yun-hyung's "A Play" on July 18, followed by Kim Baek-chan and Saeng Ki Bok Deok's "Spirited Rhythm Life," which builds new rock music around traditional Korean rhythmic patterns.

Blues takes center stage on July 22 and 23 with "Monsoon Season," featuring National Changgeuk Company performer Kim Su-in alongside Richiman & Groove Nice, exploring the emotional kinship between blues and gugak.

"The biggest similarity between blues and gugak is that both rely on pentatonic scales. They blend together surprisingly well," Kim said. "I've watched the festival every year thinking, 'I wish I could get on that stage someday and really let loose.' I'm thrilled to finally be part of it."

The festival concludes on July 24-25 with "Okay, the Next Song Is," with the music director Yoo. Moving between original compositions, pansori and pop music, the closing performance aims to capture the festival's broader mission of making traditional Korean music both more accessible and more adventurous.

"The artists we've invited all have distinctive voices and their own artistic worlds. Together, they'll show audiences new possibilities for collaboration," Yoo said.