A woman in her 40s has been arrested after allegedly causing a minor car crash while driving under the influence of drugs and possessing a large amount of illegal substances, local media reported Thursday.

The woman allegedly crashed her car into another vehicle in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

Police officers who arrived at the scene reportedly found the woman staggering and speaking incoherently.

She tested positive in a rapid drug test. Police later searched her car and found a large quantity of suspected narcotics and psychotropic substances, according to the reports.

Police are investigating how she obtained the substances.

Under the Narcotics Control Act, the manufacture, distribution, use and possession of narcotics and psychotropic substances are prohibited unless legally authorized. The law also covers the unauthorized use of regulated substances such as propofol, a fast-acting intravenous anesthetic.