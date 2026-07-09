The Netflix series expands its awards footprint, earning nominations across acting categories and for Outstanding Limited Series

Veteran South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung has earned a nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

Youn was recognized for her role as Chairwoman Park in Netflix’s "Beef" Season 2, in which she portrays a ruthless business matriarch who orchestrates an elaborate blackmail and bribery scheme following a medical malpractice incident involving her husband.

The acclaimed actress, who made her debut in 1966, has built a career spanning decades with a range of acclaimed projects, including "Dear My Friends" and Apple TV+’s "Pachinko." In 2021, she made history as the first South Korean actor to win an Academy Award, taking home the Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance in "Minari." The film earned six Oscar nominations.

Meanwhile, Charles Melton, who is half Korean and half American, was also nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his performance in "Beef" Season 2.

The series received additional major acting recognition, with Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan earning nominations for outstanding lead actor and outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, respectively, for their roles as Josh and Lindsay. "Beef" Season 2 was also nominated for outstanding limited or anthology series.

"Beef" Season 2, which premiered on Netflix on April 16, follows married couples whose relationships unravel as they navigate a series of personal and legal crises, including deadly incidents that escalate into murder. The series is created and directed by Korean-American filmmaker Lee Sung Jin, who returned to lead the second season.

The Emmy Awards recognize excellence across acting, directing, writing and technical achievement in television.

The 2026 Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.