Nam returns after yearslong controversy to star in Netflix period horror steeped in shamanistic mythology

Netflix is anchoring its summer slate with a period K-drama that doubles as the industry comeback for Nam Joo-hyuk, whose career had been overshadowed by school bullying allegations before his military enlistment in 2023.

Premiering July 17, "The East Palace" stars Nam as Gu-cheon, a man capable of traversing the boundary between the human and spirit realms. He is paired with Roh Yoon-seo, who portrays a palace maid shrouded in mystery. When a curse begins to haunt the royal grounds, the pair is summoned by the King — played by seasoned actor Cho Seung-woo — to unravel the mystery.

Speaking at a Seoul press conference on Wednesday, director Choi Jung-kyu emphasized that the series leans heavily into traditional Korean folklore and shamanistic motifs.

"Rather than forcing Korean elements into the narrative, I thought they would naturally blend into the historical setting," Choi said. "Above all, I wanted to maintain a strong sense of pace and rhythm throughout the series."

That philosophy extended to the production's visual identity, which places a premium on the grandeur of classical palace architecture and elaborate period costuming. According to Choi, to pull off the supernatural elements of the narrative, the production also relied heavily on extensive VFX workflows.

"It must have been challenging for the actors, who often had to perform opposite characters and creatures that weren't actually there," said Choi, while also crediting the post-production team with polishing the sequences to ensure the folklore elements translated seamlessly for all viewers.

"We devoted a great deal of effort to post-production so the story would come across in a clear way," Choi said. "Additionally, we worked hard to capture distinctly Korean aesthetics and visuals. Since many elements are drawn from Korea's traditional culture, I believe viewers will find plenty to enjoy."

Cho, a seasoned industry heavyweight whose credits include "Stranger" and "The King's Doctor," added that the show's underlying tension is visually mirrored by its environment, pointing to a central recurring motif.

"There's a pond that appears throughout the series," Cho said. "On the surface, it looks calm, but beneath it lies tremendous tension and countless stories, almost like the eye of a storm. If viewers keep that in mind while watching, I think they'll enjoy the series even more."

For Nam, the series represents a major professional milestone, marking his first release since completing his mandatory Korean military service in September 2024.

The rollout further serves as a critical test for the actor, whose career narrative was derailed in June 2022 by anonymous school bullying allegations. Nam consistently denied the claims as groundless. In 2024, two of the primary informants behind the rumors were found guilty of criminal defamation for spreading false information.

As he returns to the spotlight, Nam acknowledged the sense of responsibility he felt both on screen and on set.

"The release day is finally approaching," the actor said. "I told myself I had to do my best and make sure I wasn't a burden to the production."

"I first received the script for 'The East Palace' while I was serving in the military," Nam said.

"You have a lot of time to let your imagination run free (in the army), and as I read it in that environment, I found myself wanting to take on the challenge."