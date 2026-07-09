Song Joong-ki will be returning to the small screen next year with the rom-com “Love Cloud” on KBS.

He plays a flight-instructor-turned air traffic controller whocan read his ex-girlfriend's emotions in the clouds because of her curse.

Park Ji-hyun plays his former love and a pilot, reuniting the two actors about four years after they appeared on the megahit series “Reborn Rich.”

The upcoming series also marks his return to the broadcasting station 11 years after “Descendants of the Sun.” The 16-part drama earned him and his costar, Song Hye-kyo, the grand prize at the 2016 KBS Drama Awards after reaching 38.8 percent viewership, placing the show in the top 20 in terms of ratings. Song Joon-ki wed Song Hye-kyo, bringing their onscreen romance into reality, but the two ended their marriage two years later.