Two elementary school students believed to be siblings have died in a fire at a residential building in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, fire officials said Thursday.

The fire broke out at around 10:57 p.m. Wednesday in a third-floor unit of a three-story multiunit residential building in the northwestern district.

The two children, aged 8 and 7, were found inside the unit with severe injuries and taken to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Fire officials believe the children were siblings because they were found in the same home. No other family members were present when the fire broke out.

Two other residents of the building suffered smoke inhalation, while nine others escaped.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at around 11:47 p.m. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

The person who reported the fire told the authorities that it began with a loud explosion-like sound.