Hana Financial Group said Thursday it held a customer appreciation event at its headquarters in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, to mark the first anniversary of Hana The Next My Home Pension, its private reverse mortgage product.

The event celebrated the product's first year in the market and thanked customers who have enrolled in the program, which was designated an innovative financial service by the Financial Services Commission.

Launched in May 2025, the product combines Hana Bank's collateral trust service with Hana Life Insurance's lifetime annuity. Unlike conventional reverse mortgages, it adopts a non-recourse structure that guarantees lifetime pension payments even if the total amount paid exceeds the home's value.

The product has attracted about 330 billion won ($219 million) in subscriptions from more than 260 customers. The average subscriber is 76 years old, while the oldest is 92.

Hana Financial said it developed the product to complement Korea's government-backed reverse mortgage system by providing a private-sector alternative that allows retirees to receive lifetime pension payments without selling their homes.

In April, the group expanded eligibility to include homes undergoing redevelopment or reconstruction and introduced more flexible payout options.

"I was able to keep my home, receive a pension and still leave my remaining assets to my family," one customer said. "Thanks to Hana Financial, I can plan my retirement without becoming a burden to my children."

"Hana Financial has always focused on solving problems that others overlooked," Chairman Ham Young-joo said. "We will continue striving to become a trusted financial partner that supports our customers' secure retirement and happier future."