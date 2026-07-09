PARIS (AFP) -- Paris Saint-Germain's South Korea attacker Lee Kang-In is set to join Atletico Madrid in a deal worth almost 40 million euros ($45.7 million), a source told Agence France-Presse on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old joined the French club in 2023 from Mallorca and won the Champions League twice and Ligue 1 three times during his spell at Parc des Princes.

The source added there were "minor details to finalize" between the two clubs with two years remaining of Lee's contract.

He scored 16 goals in 124 appearances for PSG but had his gametime limited under Luis Enrique and suffered a thigh injury in January which limited his involvement.

Lee made the last of his 50 international appearances during the World Cup as South Korea was knocked out in the group stage.

PSG has already sold fellow attacker Goncalo Ramos to AC Milan and sources have told AFP the two-time European champion is holding talks with Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche and RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande.