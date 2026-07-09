Opposition leader Jang Dong-hyeok was set to visit the southwestern city of Gwangju on Thursday to meet with its police chief amid growing controversy over the police handling of a murder case involving a female high school student.

Rep. Jang of the main opposition People Power Party was initially scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Han Seong-sook at the National Assembly but canceled the meeting to visit Gwangju instead.

During his meeting with the commissioner of the Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency, Jang is expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including allegations that police officers leaked investigative information and destroyed evidence during the probe.

He is also expected to stress the need to preserve the prosecution's right to conduct supplementary investigations, one day after the ruling Democratic Party unilaterally introduced a bill aimed at completely scrapping the prosecution's supplementary investigative rights.

The PPP has cited the recent case as an example highlighting the importance of the prosecution's supplementary investigation authority.

"It was only through the prosecution's supplementary investigation that the truth behind this grave crime was uncovered and the violent offender was properly indicted," PPP senior spokesperson Choi Bo-yoon said in a statement.

In May, police arrested 23-year-old Jang Yoon-gi on charges of murdering a 17-year-old female student and attempting to murder a 17-year-old male student in Gwangju.

The case has since sparked allegations that local investigators had improper ties to Jang's father, a serving police officer in the city. (Yonhap)