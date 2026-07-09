Hanwha Systems Co., the defense arm of Hanwha Group, said Thursday it has launched a 30-ton-class unmanned surface vessel in the southeastern port city of Busan for sea trials to evaluate its operational capabilities.

The company said the USV was launched near Gadeok Bridge in early June and has since been conducting sea trials between Busan and Jangmok Port on Geoje Island.

The trials will evaluate the vessel's capabilities, including autonomous navigation through narrow waterways, safe operations in rough seas and strong winds, and long-range autonomous navigation over several hundred kilometers, the company said.

The 30-ton vessel will serve as a testbed through the end of 2027 to validate artificial intelligence-based autonomous navigation technologies and open software architecture designed to comply with the US Navy's Unmanned Maritime Autonomy Architecture standards.

The company also plans to launch a 140-ton-class USV by the end of this year as it seeks to strengthen its position in the global market for unmanned maritime systems.

Hanwha Systems has invested 70 billion won ($46.64 million) to develop both the 30-ton-class USV and the 140-ton-class combat-capable USV. (Yonhap)