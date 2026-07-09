MIAMI (Reuters) -- FIFA President Gianni Infantino could face an ​investigation by the International Olympic Committee after a rights group announced plans on Wednesday to file a complaint alleging he breached political neutrality rules through his support for US President Donald Trump.

Human rights group FairSquare said it will lodge the complaint with the IOC regarding Infantino's "repeated breach of political neutrality rules," escalating a dispute that has already seen them challenge FIFA's own ethics processes."

Infantino has been an IOC member since 2020.

FairSquare had filed a complaint with FIFA's Ethics Committee in December 2025, citing multiple instances where Infantino "expressed his public support for the actions and policies" of Trump.

"It also requests that the Ethics Committee investigate Mr. Infantino's role in the decision to introduce a FIFA Peace Prize, the decision to award it to President Trump ... and the conformity of these processes with FIFA's procedural rules," FairSquare said.

FairSquare's complaint says Infantino breached Article 15 of the FIFA Code of Ethics which deals with the duty of neutrality.

Persons bound by the Code must remain politically neutral in official dealings, with breaches punishable by a fine of at least 10,000 Swiss francs ($12,378) and up to a two-year ​ban from any soccer-related activity.

The complaint also requests the Ethics Committee investigates whether the decisions to introduce an annual Peace Prize and then award it to Trump at the World Cup draw were taken by the FIFA Council or unilaterally by Infantino himself.

"If Mr. Infantino acted unilaterally and without any statutory authority, this should be considered an egregious abuse of power," FairSquare said.

IOC President ​Kirsty Coventry said on Tuesday no complaint had been received to be considered by the ethics commission but added, "Obviously, if they do, they would look into it."

While FIFA's Secretariat of the Investigatory Chamber acknowledged receiving the complaint in December, the global soccer body has given "no indication" that an investigation has begun, FairSquare said.

In a letter seen by Reuters, FIFA told FairSquare that its secretariat may initiate preliminary investigations into a "potential ​breach of the FIFA Code of Ethics" on instructions from the Chairperson of the Investigatory Chamber.

But filing a complaint does not guarantee that ethics proceedings will be opened, while complainants ​are not parties to proceedings, with no updates or further information available due to confidentiality.

FairSquare launched a public campaign aimed at serious reform of FIFA titled 'Reboot' a week before the World Cup kicked off.

Last week, FairSquare said 50 Members of the European Parliament had written to FIFA's Ethics Committee expressing support for the complaint against Infantino.

The Norwegian Football Federation also formally backed an official complaint, asking the committee to assess whether Infantino violated the governing body's statutes regarding political neutrality through the award of the Peace Prize and related actions.

More recently at the World Cup, FIFA suspended ​American striker Folarin Balogun's red-card ban and cleared him to play in the last-16 tie against Belgium, which the US lost 4-1, after Trump personally urged Infantino to review the case.

However, Infantino denied being involved in the final decision.