LONDON (AP) -- World No. 114 Arthur Fery, the 23-year-old British player who needed a wild-card invitation to enter the tournament, beat ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Centre Court in front of roaring home fans and a Royal Box contingent that included Britain's Queen Camilla on Wednesday.

His run has been dubbed a "Ferytale" and has included a viewing by Kate, the Princess of Wales, earlier in the tournament.

"It gets better and better every match," Fery said in an on-court interview. "I just can't believe it."

The only other wild card to have reached the men's singles semifinals at the All England Club was Goran Ivanisevic in his run to the Wimbledon title in 2001.

Fery earned a standing ovation after winning the first set. The deafening roar that followed Fery taking the tiebreaker to seal the second set was heard over at Wimbledon's other main stadium -- No. 1 Court, where Alexander Zverev was in the process of beating Taylor Fritz in straight sets.

Fery sealed his memorable victory with an ace and fell onto his back to soak in the applause.

"That last game, I felt emotions that I hadn't experienced before in my life," he said.

A short time later, Zverev wrapped up his 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win to set up a semifinal against Fery on Friday.

Moments before the start of their quarterfinal match, Fery and Cobolli were surprised to meet Camilla in the hallway moments before they walked onto court.

"She came to say hello, she introduced herself to both me and Flavio," Fery said. "It's obviously an honor to play in front of her. Great to meet her. She had some really kind words to me at the end, as well. Playing in front of tennis legends and now the queen, so it's special."

Camilla wasn't the only royal rooting for Fery on Wednesday. Princess Kate congratulated him in a social media post that noted his "fantastic achievement that has inspired so many."

Roger Federer had been on hand Monday when Fery ousted Grigor Dimitrov in five sets in a fourth-round match that was also on Centre Court.

The 24-year-old Cobolli, who lost the French Open final to Zverev, made 41 unforced errors to Fery's 15 and only broke the British player once -- to start the second set, but Fery broke back in the fourth game.

"I felt like I didn't express even 50 percent of my tennis. But obviously that had a lot to do with him. He was better than me," said Cobolli, who also lost to Fery in the first round at this year's Australian Open.

The second-seeded Zverev, who dispatched Fritz in just under two hours, recalled being impressed by Fery's win over Cobolli in Melbourne.

"I watched that match. I was very impressed back then already. He has a very clean technique and very clean groundstrokes," said the 29-year-old German, who is also into his first Wimbledon semifinal.

"It's going to be a great atmosphere," he said of Friday's match. "Of course, I know that 99 percent of the people will be cheering for him. But I also enjoy those kind of atmospheres. I enjoy when the energy is very high."