Legendary Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung has received a nomination for best supporting actress from this year's Primetime Emmy Awards.

Youn was named as one of the candidates for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in the Netflix series "Beef," according to the announcement by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Wednesday.

In the second season of the acclaimed anthology, Youn plays Chairwoman Park, the billionaire chair of a country club. She appears alongside Korean actor Song Kang-ho, who plays the role of Dr. Kim, her private doctor and second husband.

Should Youn win the award, it will mark another accolade for the actress, following her 2021 Oscar win with "Minari."

"Beef" scored 16 Emmy nominations with its second installment, including Outstanding Limited Anthology or Series, Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Supporting Actor.

The 78th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards is set to take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

In 2022, Korean actor Lee Jung-jae received the best actor award for his role in the global hit series "Squid Game." (Yonhap)