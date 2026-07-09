President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Ulaanbaatar on Thursday on a state visit that will include a bilateral summit with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

Lee's trip marks the first state visit to Mongolia by a South Korean president in 15 years, as Seoul seeks to strengthen cooperation with the resource-rich country in supply chains, including those involving rare earths.

On the first day of his three-day visit, Lee will hold a summit with the Mongolian president, during which the two leaders are expected to declare a "golden era" of bilateral ties, presenting a shared vision for future cooperation.

Lee will also attend a business forum aimed at exploring new areas of cooperation.

On Saturday, the South Korean president will attend the opening ceremony of this year's Naadam Festival, Mongolia's largest and most significant cultural celebration, as a special guest before heading home.

Mongolia is the second leg of Lee's two-nation trip, following his attendance at the two-day North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Ankara earlier this week. (Yonhap)