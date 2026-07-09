President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Ulaanbaatar on Thursday on a state visit that will include a bilateral summit with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

President Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hye Kyung wave to well-wishers after disembarking from Air Force One upon their arrival at Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Ulaanbaatar on Thursday for a state visit to Mongolia. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hye Kyung wave to well-wishers after disembarking from Air Force One upon their arrival at Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Ulaanbaatar on Thursday for a state visit to Mongolia. (Yonhap)

Lee's trip marks the first state visit to Mongolia by a South Korean president in 15 years, as Seoul seeks to strengthen cooperation with the resource-rich country in supply chains, including those involving rare earths.

On the first day of his three-day visit, Lee will hold a summit with the Mongolian president, during which the two leaders are expected to declare a "golden era" of bilateral ties, presenting a shared vision for future cooperation.

Lee will also attend a business forum aimed at exploring new areas of cooperation.

President Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hye-kyung walk toward their official vehicle after disembarking from Air Force One upon arriving at Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Ulaanbaatar on Thursday for a state visit to Mongolia. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hye-kyung walk toward their official vehicle after disembarking from Air Force One upon arriving at Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Ulaanbaatar on Thursday for a state visit to Mongolia. (Yonhap)

On Saturday, the South Korean president will attend the opening ceremony of this year's Naadam Festival, Mongolia's largest and most significant cultural celebration, as a special guest before heading home.

Mongolia is the second leg of Lee's two-nation trip, following his attendance at the two-day North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Ankara earlier this week. (Yonhap)