Heavy rain pounding the Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces toppled trees and flooded roads Wednesday, with damage reported across the affected areas.

A total of 25 cases of facility damage had been reported as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

Of these, 22 involved public facilities, including 11 fallen trees, two flooded roads, two drainage failures, two flooded underground spaces, two cases of soil runoff, one fallen streetlight, one dislodged manhole cover and one power outage.

Three cases of damage to private property were reported, including one flooded house, a drainage failure in a machine room and a faulty drainage motor in an underground parking lot. All reported damage has since been addressed, the headquarters said.

Landslide advisories issued in some areas prompted temporary evacuations. Nine residents in four cities and counties across two provinces, including Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, and Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province, evacuated preemptively to village community centers.

Access to high-risk facilities such as underpasses and riverside areas was also restricted. Some 139 trails across nine national parks, including Gyeryongsan, Songnisan and Woraksan, were closed, while entry was banned at 13 underpasses and riverbed roads, 38 riverside parking lots and 29 riverside areas.

Thirty passenger ferries operating on 24 routes, including those serving the islands of Jindo and Jukdo, were suspended, and three flights departing from airports including Cheongju International Airport were canceled.

The ministry activated the first level of its disaster response system at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday after heavy rain advisories were issued for Sejong, the North and South Chungcheong provinces and North Jeolla Province, and regional emergency response systems remain in place.

Some 2,236 officials are on emergency duty across eight cities and provinces, and monitoring has been stepped up at 1,183 sites at risk of casualties, including areas vulnerable to landslides and steep slopes.

With strong, heavy rain forecast for the Jeolla region from early Thursday, the ministry said it plans to closely monitor weather conditions and thoroughly manage the situation through inspections and access restrictions in high-risk areas.