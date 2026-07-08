ANKARA, Turkey — President Lee Jae Myung and President Donald Trump agreed to launch follow-up working-level consultations on Trump's proposal to accelerate US naval shipbuilding with the help of South Korean shipbuilders, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.

During a brief meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit Tuesday, the two leaders also reaffirmed plans for a future golf outing and discussed arranging Lee's visit to the United States.

The meeting took place during a reception and official banquet hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan for NATO leaders and partners.

Lee and Trump held follow-up discussions on naval shipbuilding, an issue first raised during their meeting at the G7 summit in Evian, France, last month, senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a statement.

“President Lee said he would cooperate as much as possible with President Trump’s request and introduced Korean companies with outstanding shipbuilding capabilities,” Kang said. “The two leaders agreed to continue working-level consultations to review specific implementation measures,” she added.

The discussions stem from a proposal Trump made during the G7 summit, where he asked Lee whether South Korea could help accelerate the construction of US naval vessels.

During a press briefing in Seoul following the summit, Lee disclosed that Trump had specifically asked whether South Korea could quickly build 10 American warships, to which he responded that Korea would do its utmost to help.

The two leaders also revisited a lighter commitment made during their G7 meeting.

“They recalled their promise to play golf together and agreed to pursue President Lee’s visit to the United States at an appropriate time, with a golf round to be arranged on that occasion,” Kang said.