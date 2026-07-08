A court issued an arrest warrant for a former Busan mayoral candidate Wednesday for allegedly staging an assault on himself ahead of last month's local elections.

The Busan District Court issued an arrest warrant for Jeong Yi-han, former candidate of the minor New Reform Party, citing concerns that he could destroy evidence, after prosecutors filed for a warrant for his arrest last week on charges of obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means and violating the election law.

Jeong claimed he was attacked while campaigning during the June 3 local elections, but later became the subject of allegations that the incident had been staged.

A man surnamed Yoon, who allegedly threw a beverage at Jeong, was also formally arrested. The court cited the risk of evidence destruction and flight.

Jeong is accused of faking the attack on April 27 during a street campaign ahead of the elections. He was seen falling after the driver of a passenger car sprayed a beverage on him as he greeted commuters in the southeastern city.

He was diagnosed with a concussion after being rushed to a hospital, according to his election camp.

While the incident was initially seen as an attack on a politician, it was later discovered that Jeong and his purported attacker were acquaintances, raising suspicions that the attack had been orchestrated.

Jeong garnered 1.56 percent of the votes in last month's election, which was won by Chun Jae-soo of the ruling Democratic Party.

"I am sorry. I will clearly disclose all the facts in court," he told reporters when asked if he acknowledged the allegations, upon arriving at the court for his warrant hearing. (Yonhap)