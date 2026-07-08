HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering said Wednesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Schneider Electric to jointly develop infrastructure technologies for floating data centers.

Schneider Electric is a global provider of power distribution, cooling and energy management solutions for data centers. Drawing on its experience in hyperscale data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure, the company supplies digital infrastructure technologies for next-generation computing facilities.

Floating data centers, which house servers on offshore platforms, are emerging as an alternative to conventional land-based facilities. By utilizing the ocean, they can ease land constraints for large-scale data centers while significantly reducing the energy required for server cooling.

Under the agreement, the two companies will develop integrated infrastructure for offshore data centers by combining Schneider Electric's expertise in power and cooling systems with HD KSOE's offshore platform technologies.

They will jointly assess the infrastructure and engineering requirements needed to commercialize floating data centers, develop optimized solutions for offshore deployment, and strengthen their integrated engineering capabilities.

The partners also plan to regularly exchange information on the latest technological developments and engineering challenges while exploring additional joint research and development opportunities.

"As the expansion of AI infrastructure drives demand for greater power efficiency and sustainability in data centers, these have become critical industry priorities," said Kwon Ji-woong, president of Schneider Electric Korea.

Kim Hyung-kwan, president of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, said the company has been accelerating the development of offshore data center technologies by leveraging its expertise in designing and building floating structures.

"Through this collaboration, we will further advance the core technologies needed to stably operate large-scale, high-density computing infrastructure at sea," Kim said.