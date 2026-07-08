A social media post claiming that two LG massage chairs used by the Dokdo Security Police could not be repaired due to the islet’s remote location went viral this week, prompting the company to offer free after-sales service.

LG Electronics said Wednesday that it had contacted the police unit to verify the circumstances and would provide free repairs for the two massage chairs, along with other LG products at the station, including a system air conditioner.

The controversy began Tuesday when an online post claimed the massage chairs would have to be discarded because they could not be repaired due to Dokdo's remote location. Dokdo, South Korea's easternmost territory, is one of the country's most isolated outposts.

LG Electronics, while confirming that it had received a repair request from Dokdo in late May, said it will conduct annual maintenance visits to the Dokdo Security Police to inspect and repair its products.

"Because providing regular after-sales service on Dokdo is difficult due to the island's weather conditions and limited transportation access, we will carry out annual inspections and repairs to support the convenience of the police unit," the company said.