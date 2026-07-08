Winwin of NCT will part ways with SM Entertainment and end all activities with the group, the agency announced Wednesday.

In a statement released through the global fan community Weverse, SM Entertainment said it had mutually agreed with the artist to terminate his exclusive contract, effective Thursday, following extensive discussions.

"We would like to express our gratitude to Winwin, who has been with the company for more than 10 years since his trainee days," the agency said. "We will support him as he embarks on a new journey."

Winwin is the third member to leave NCT in 2026, following the departures of Mark and Lucas in April. Ten also left SM Entertainment that month but remains a member of NCT and continues his group activities.

Winwin debuted as a member of NCT 127 in 2016 before joining the China-based unit WayV in 2019, where he primarily conducted his group activities. In recent years, he has focused on activities in China, including acting and solo projects.