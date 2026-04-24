Lucas, a former member of NCT, has ended his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment, the agency announced Friday.

In a statement released via global fan community Weverse, SM Entertainment said its contract with the artist “officially concluded as of April 24.”

“We sincerely thank fans for the great love and support they have shown Lucas,” the agency said. “We will cherish the time we have shared with Lucas, from his trainee days to his various activities following his debut, and we will support his new endeavors going forward.”

Lucas debuted in 2018 as a member of NCT and its unit WayV. He later suspended activities under NCT after being embroiled in a scandal involving allegations of gaslighting, cheating and manipulative behavior toward multiple women who claimed to be his ex-girlfriends, eventually announcing his departure from the groups in May 2023.

Since then, he has pursued a solo career, releasing the EP “Renegade” in April 2024.