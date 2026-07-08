South Korea's leading private equity firm Hahn & Co. promoted two senior executives to C-suite positions on Wednesday as it moves to strengthen its core investment and portfolio management capabilities.

Managing Directors Lee Dong-chun and Daniel Sung-Kwan Cho were promoted to Chief Portfolio Officer and Chief Investment Officer, respectively. Lee will oversee the management of the firm's portfolio companies, while Cho will lead new investments.

Lee, a former vice president of Sony Korea's Device Division, joined Hahn & Co. in 2010. He has played a key role in boosting the value of the portfolio companies under the firm, including SK Shipping, H-Line Shipping, Hotel Hyundai, Namyang Dairy Products, SK Eco Prime and SK Specialty, the company explained.

The company added that Lee was instrumental in establishing the private equity giant's hands-on portfolio management model, under which in-house management professionals participate in the operation of portfolio companies.

As CPO, he will oversee post-merger integration, corporate strategy and operational improvements across investments, the firm explained.

Cho built his career at global private equity firms including Morgan Stanley Private Equity and Coller Capital before joining the company as a founding member in 2010. He has led several landmark acquisitions, including deals involving Ssangyong C&E, K Car, MicroWorks, SK Eco Prime and SK Specialty.

As CIO, Cho will be responsible for identifying new investment opportunities and executing transactions to expand the firm's investment portfolio.

"Lee and Cho are key leaders who have consistently demonstrated the firm's investment philosophy through outstanding performance in their respective fields," a Hahn & Co. official said.

"The promotions will further strengthen the firm's investment and operational capabilities."