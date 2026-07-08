South Korea is moving to allow emergency medical facilities to remove and restrict the future access of patients who assault medical workers, as part of efforts to curb recurring violence in emergency rooms.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Monday it has put a proposed revision to the Enforcement Rule of the Emergency Medical Service Act up for public comment through Aug. 18. If promulgated, the revised rule will take effect immediately.

The proposal is intended to implement recent amendments to the Emergency Medical Service Act that strengthened protections for emergency medical personnel.

Under the revision, emergency medical facilities would be required to immediately separate victims and perpetrators in cases of violence. Facilities would also be allowed to take additional protective measures, including restricting the offender’s future access to the facility.

Violence against emergency medical workers has remained a persistent problem in Korea, where emergency departments are often under strain due to staff shortages and demanding working conditions.

According to data released by Rep. Kim Mi-ae of the People Power Party, reported cases of violence in emergency medical facilities rose 37 percent over three years to 801 in 2024. More than half of the incidents each year involved perpetrators under the influence of alcohol.

The move comes amid growing concern that repeated assaults and verbal abuse in emergency rooms are disrupting care and putting healthcare workers at risk.

In May, the Supreme Court’s Sentencing Commission adopted sentencing guidelines for crimes involving the obstruction of emergency medical services, rescue operations and emergency transport.